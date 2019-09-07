The biggest Yorkshire promotions this week

This week has seen a raft of promotions and appointments across Yorkshire's business community.

The week ended with EY revealing a big shake up of new arrivals into its International and Transactions Tax Services (ITTS) team as demand for its services grows across the North of England.

Mike Briffett

As well as five senior appointments and three senior promotions, EY is also hiring new graduates to help increase its market share. The ITTS team has grown to around 50 staff.

Martin Copley joins EY from Weir Group plc as an associate partner based in Manchester, focusing on transfer pricing and Antonio Zegovin is moving from EY Milan to join as a senior manager in transfer pricing in Manchester.

Sahid Daud is joining as an international tax manager in Manchester, having previously worked at Amino Associates.

Jahangir Rashid joins as a director focusing on international tax in Leeds, while Helen Edwards joins as a director with experience in real estate in Manchester.

Leeds

EY’s internal promotions see Jo Smith returning to Manchester as a director in international tax after three years in New York; Simon Taylor being promoted to director in transfer pricing in Manchester; and Dan Dickinson being promoted to associate partner in the international tax team in Leeds.

Noam Handler, partner and head of tax for national markets, said: “I really am delighted by the progress we have made in the local market in recent months both with our clients and in our ability to attract talent such as Jahangir, Helen, Sahid, Antonio and Martin. They are full of energy, enthusiasm and bring a wealth of experience to the team.

“Dan’s promotion to associate partner is thoroughly deserved and reflects his commitment to growing our business and the excellent client work he’s delivered during his time with EY.

“This is an exciting period of growth for our local tax practices.”

The EY promotions were not the only new roles created in Yorkshire this week. Here we run down some of big ones.

Law: Husband and wife partnership Simon Robinson and Juliet Ralph have appointed David Sillitoe, employment lawyer, to their expanding law firm Robinson Ralph. David Sillitoe, who joins the Leeds-based firm as a partner this month, comes from Langleys Solicitors where he was an associate specialising in employment law. Prior to that, he was with Lyons Davidson for more than ten years where he held numerous roles within its employment law division.

Project: Leeds Building Society has appointed Mike Briffett as project director to manage the society’s move to a new Leeds head office. Mr Briffett has a background in cost and project management and most recently worked on a range of high profile buildings in Leeds, including Leeds Arena, KPMG’s new headquarters in Sovereign Square, as well as developments at Kirkstall Forge and in the city’s South Bank area. He joins the society from Turner & Townsend.

People: Sheffield-based Westfield Health has appointed Becky Wright as its new chief people officer. Ms Wright joins with over a decade’s experience in HR and organisational development, having previously held roles with First Direct and Aviva. She said: “There are very few businesses where commercial success results in the ability to improve people’s lives. I am also personally interested in the health and wellbeing agenda. The opportunity to join a business, whose ambitious plans align with one of my biggest passions in life was a dream come true.”

Care: Lynne Taylor has been promoted to group governance and safeguarding lead at Czajka Care Group. She will oversee all areas of compliance and share best practice across the Bradford-based group’s homes in her new role. Ms Taylor previously spent five years as registered manager at Fairmount Nursing Home, which is owned and operated by Czajka, and prior to that she worked at the Yorkshire Clinic as a senior ward sister. She also assists with providing specialist Safeguarding Adults training.

Finance: Independent financial adviser Chase de Vere has recruited Gary Cairns as senior manager for its Leeds and Sheffield offices. Mr Cairns, who has 26 years of industry experience, will be responsible for running the company’s Leeds and Sheffield offices and managing the team of 18 advisers who are based there. These advisers provide investment and retirement planning advice to private clients and employee benefits and pension advice to businesses throughout Yorkshire.

Surveyor: Property consultancy Commercial Property Partners (CPP) has announced the expansion of its property and asset management team following the appointment of senior surveyor Charles Watson. Mr Watson brings with him a wealth of experience in property management and professional services and will be based out of CPP’s Sheffield office managing clients’ properties. He said: “I am thrilled to be joining the CPP team at such a significant time for the company.”

Design: Brand design consultancy Elmwood has hired Ian Schofield as a non-executive director to help advise clients as well as to guide its own sustainability agenda. Mr Schofield was previously at Iceland Foods, where he led the charge of targeting plastic-free packaging by 2023. He is now an independent consultant. Jonathan Sands OBE, chairman of Elmwood, said: “Ian is one of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable people in our industry.”

Banking: John Laud is the new head of Barclays Corporate covering North and West Yorkshire. Based in Leeds, Mr Laud will head the team that serves the diverse needs of business customers around the North and West Yorkshire region. Responsibilities will include managing a team of relationship directors and their dedicated support teams, who provide banking services for business customers typically with a turnover of in excess of £6.5m. Mr Laud brings with him nearly thirty years’ banking experience.

Agency: Marketing agency Outside The Box has bolstered its team with three new appointments. The Leeds-based firm has added Amy Barstow to its team. She joins as a graphic designer having previously been at Jump Agency. She has worked across a variety of sectors and accounts over four years including Co-op Insurance, Lakeland and ASDA. Richard Szustakowski has also joined the creative team at the agency. Craig Timson joins as marketing services manager.

Communications: PR and content marketing agency Open Communications has appointed former journalist Nick Hill to its team as PR account executive. The Wakefield-based agency has also moved from Nostell Priory to the city centre. Lindsey Davies, director at Open Communications, said: “Nick has joined us at an exciting time and has fit right in. Having the space we need and a team that are all as passionate about delivering results for our clients as we are is great.”