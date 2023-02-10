The family behind a popular café on the Yorkshire coast are looking for an entrepreneur to help it grow.

The Padgham family has been running The Hideout café restaurant and bar, on Columbus Ravine in Scarborough, since 2019 after transforming the former Coffee Beans café.

Now, they have said they are looking for someone to take on the café and move it forward while they concentrate on their other business interests.

Jordan Padgham said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved at The Hideout in taking over the previous café and creating something different and unique for Scarborough.

The Hideout, Scarborough.

“The Hideout has become a really popular café with great food, quirky nostalgic décor and a friendly relaxed atmosphere.

"From nothing and despite the pandemic, we made it one of the top cafes in Scarborough on TripAdvisor.

“Now we need someone with drive, passion and commitment to take it over and on to the next level while we concentrate our efforts on growing and developing other business opportunities.”

The family will retain ownership of the building and plan to completely refurbish the upper floors to create high quality holiday accommodation.

The Hideout manager Jordan Padgham and Mike Padgham. picture: Richard Ponter

The café is at the bottom end of Columbus Ravine and is situated to benefit from Scarborough’s holiday season and Open Air Theatre events.

In 2019 the café was completely refurbished and is decorated with a carefully curated and collected unique mix of genuine, historic artefacts and mementoes from bygone eras.