The Highfield: Pub-goers left devastated after popular small pub in heart of student area to close suddenly

The manager of a Leeds pub which has been ‘forced to close’ after more then four decades due to five price increases in just six months has thanked devastated customers - as he announced a final send off this weekend.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST

Simon Pierce is the manager of The Highfield in Burley, Leeds owned by EMER Ltd.

The pub has a wedge shaped bar and small snug to the right of the entrance.

Located off Kirkstall Road, the pub can also be accessed by a long flight of steps from Burley Street.

The pub is surrounded by student accommodation but “after numerous attempts to try and coax them in not enough have been”, Simon said.

“Plus, obviously, during the holidays we have no students”, he added.

In a social media post announcing the closure, Simon said: “It is with a heavy heart that due to five price increases by the various brewery's in the last six months, together with utility bills et al it has now become unsustainable to keep operating.

"It's always sad when a venue like ours is forced to close.

"Join us next weekend for a blast of a send of.”

Many regulars took to social media to express their sadness at the announcement.

One said: “Called in here once a few month back after work. The place was empty but the barman was sound as. Had a pint and a good laugh.”

Another added: “Used to nip in there in the early 70s when I went night school at Park Lane College Of Further Education.

"Lively old school pub, sad loss.”

The pub will be hosting a closing party on Saturday April 29.

