The next chapter for urban village as construction starts on former Ironworks site

Construction of a new city centre housing development has got underway on a former Ironworks site.

Consisting of 68 new energy efficient homes, including 15 townhouses, which are available to buy, PfP igloo’s Ironworks residential development sits in the heart of the city’s emerging South Bank area. The district is set to become a new community including thousands of homes and jobs along with a new park.

Designed by Nick Brown Architects, the apartments and townhouses are arranged within a mill-style building, with ‘chimneys’ containing lift shafts and stair cores. The development will also include two ground floor commercial units and parking.

The new homes will be clustered around a private courtyard and the main building will be clad in red brick – a design nod to the Victorian mill buildings in the area which were once the heart of the city’s industrial past. Other design details such as ‘rusted’ Corten steel panels add a 21st Century aesthetic.

The project, which is being constructed by Esh Build, is funded by PfP Capital, part of the Places for People Group.

John Tatham, from PfP Capital, said: “We are delighted to start on site with Ironworks.

“This is the first new development following Places for People’s investment in PfP igloo managed by igloo and PfP Capital.

“As we start on site on a number of new developments across the country, Ironworks is an exemplar, setting the standard as we increase investment in the partnership.”