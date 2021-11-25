Andrew Pern in front of The Star Inn at Harome. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The Star Inn restaurant is situated in Harome near Helmsley and it was originally a pub which had been in the village since the 19th century.

It has served high quality food since the 1970s and the pub was taken over by chef Andrew Pern in 1996 with his then wife, Jacquie Pern, when it was transformed into the restaurant it is today.

The building has been devastated by a fire overnight (Nov 24).

The Star Inn history

The thatched building of The Star Inn is seven centuries old and since the 19th century, it has consistently rated high as one of the UK’s top eateries.

The building was listed as a Grade II building in January 1955.

The Pub Bar was built by Robert Thompson, also known as the ‘Mouse Man’ of Kilburn, and the construction of the building can still be seen today from the Upstairs Coffee Loft.

Michelin years

Over the years, the restaurant has been extended to include the fancy, modern New Dining Room which overlooks the back gardens and Kitchen Garden.

It held a Michelin star for nine years between 2002 and 2011 and regained it again in 2014.

Over the last two decades under Andrew’s ownership, The Star Inn has won almost every relevant industry award, including Top UK Gastropub and has maintained its reputation for being a favourite location for hospitality professionals and diners to return to again and again.

Who is Andrew Pern?

The chef and business owner who held his Michelin status for 15 years, was born in Whitby and grew up near his parents’ farm in Sleights.

Whilst growing up, he was constantly around food and cooking before he trained as a chef at the former Scarborough Catering College.

During his course he gained experience working in France and after he worked at local hotels and restaurants, he was promoted to Head Chef at the Milburn Arms when he was just 21 years old.

He was only 25 years old when he took over ownership of The Star Inn at Harome and quickly developed the business into one of the most popular restaurants in Yorkshire.

He is also the owner of two more inns and a pub: Star Inn The City, Star Inn The Harbour and Mr P’s Tavern.