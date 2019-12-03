The Upton Group snaps up Fishers Catering Supplies in York

A catering supplies business has been acquired by Yorkshire vending machine and refreshments systems company The Upton Group.

Selby-based The Upton Group has snapped up Fishers Catering Supplies in York.

The business was founded in 2006 by husband-and-wife team, Graham and Jane Fisher, who originally operated from a York market stall.

The Upton Group has renamed the business Ebor Catering Supplies in recognition of its long association with York and North Yorkshire.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, is the second by the family-run business. The Upton Group acquired York-based artisan coffee roasting company, York Emporium in 2016.

Fishers Catering Supplies had a turnover of more than £1m and five staff. Three of the staff have transferred to The Upton Group with the bank-funded acquisition.

John Duggleby, who became a director of Fishers in 2011, joins The Upton Group as general manager of Ebor Catering Supplies. Graham and Jane Fisher have exited the business following the sale.

Ross MacDonald, managing director of The Upton Group, said: “This is a strategically-significant acquisition for us as Ebor Catering Supplies fits well with The Upton Group and York Emporium and the three businesses can help each other grow through contacts and introductions.

“We see John Duggleby and his team working closely alongside Laurence Beardmore at York Emporium to help the business make further inroads to Scarborough and East Yorkshire where Upton Group has a base and Ebor is well established supplying hotels, cafes, and bars. As well as renaming and rebranding Fishers, we plan to fully integrate the business and refresh its product lines to appeal to a wider, national audience, including supplying kitchen equipment and offering a full kitchen-fit out service.”

Ebor Catering Supplies, which sells to both trade and public, offers 10,000 products including bar supplies, cutlery, pizza pans, glassware, tableware, and clothing, such as aprons and chef’s hats.

It operates throughout the UK catering industry supplying restaurants and pubs, hotels and guest houses, residential homes and schools.