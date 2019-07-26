The Yorkshire-based Camira Group has acquired the US textile company Luna Textiles

THE Yorkshire-based textile company Camira has continued to strengthen its presence in North America with the acquisition of US textile company, Luna Textiles.

Camira, based in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, is a textile designer and manufacturer, operating internationally and developing fabrics for the commercial contract industry and mass passenger transport market.

The company makes more than nine million metres of textiles annually, working with natural, recycled and synthetic fibres for its broad portfolio of fabrics.

Luna Textiles, which is based in San Francisco, USA, was founded in 1994.

A spokesman said: “The company’s brand legacy comes from its founder, Anna Hernandez, who established the company as an industry leader in the commercial textile field through her creative design portfolio and company credentials, but also memorable marketing techniques which have led to several prestigious industry awards.

“Luna has been an important innovator and contributor in the North American textile industry and the acquisition will only expand and strengthen Camira’s presence in the market, with a diverse product portfolio complementing Camira’s current offering of upholstery and panel fabrics.”

Grant Russell, Camira Chief Executive, commented: “We are both proud and excited to continue the legacy of Anna Hernandez and Luna. We believe there is a strong synergy of values and sustainability initiatives between Camira and Luna and are very much looking forward to making Luna part of the Camira family.

“Luna Textiles will remain as an independent brand and will continue to sell its products through its network of sales representatives. The enhanced product portfolio combined with our operational strength

and industry relations, will open up new opportunities for us and our customers – and at the same time continue the identity and passion Anna established within Luna.”

Michael Vanderbyl, designer and co-founder of Luna, commented: “Although a very emotional decision, we believe the presence of Luna as part of the Camira Group will continue to profile everything Anna built and embrace the legacy

she created. We look forward to seeing Anna’s vision and ethos develop with Camira.”

In recognition of the legacy of Anna Hernandez and her impact on the contract textiles industry in North America, Camira has donated an undisclosed sum to the IIDA Foundation’s Anna Hernandez/Luna Textiles Visionary Award, which recognises and supports female business owners within the industry.