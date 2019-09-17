The Yorkshire firm helping to keep Tottenham Hotspur hydrated

Healthcare firm Clinova is to retain its role as Tottenham Hotspur’s official sports hydration Supplier for the 2019/2020 season.

Clinova was co-founded by Yorkshireman Arsalan Karim, who lives in Bradford and is a global consumer healthcare company.

Arsalan Karim

Read more: Profile - Arsalan Karim

As part of the agreement, Clinova will provide products for the first Team, development squad and women’s teams.

This will include O.R.S. products, soluble hydration tablets based on a scientifically balanced formula of glucose; electrolytes and minerals, which allows for optimal hydration when added to water.

Clinova has supplied O.R.S. Hydration Solution to the Premier League club for the past two years during one of the most significant periods in the north London team’s history.

Read more: All today's Yorkshire business stories

Arsalan Karim, Director of Research and Development for Clinova, commented: “This is excellent news. Tottenham Hotspur is one of the leading football clubs in the world and our

Arsalan Karim

new extended agreement with them reinforces Clinova and our O.R.S product’s position firmly at the elite level of professional football.”

“Last season was tremendously exciting for Spurs with their move into their new state-of-the- art stadium, while domestic performances ensured another season in the Champions League,

having made the final for the first time in their history in June.

“Tottenham Hotspur has been a fantastic ambassador for Clinova during the past two years. We have worked closely with Spurs’ medical team to show how O.R.S can enhance player

performance. Now we hope to innovate and develop other products together in the future.”

Fran Jones, Head of Partnerships for Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We are delighted to announce this new agreement with Clinova. The Club prides itself on leading the way with

our approach to sports science to support our ability to maximise player performance in both training and matches.

"Clinova has demonstrated a fantastic track record for developing best in class products including O.R.S and as such, they will be an excellent complement to the work we are already doing.”

Clinova was recently named as one of the fastest-growing companies in the UK by Syndicate Room, the on-line equity investment platform.