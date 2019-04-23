The Yorkshire firms to have received a Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Enterprising business in Yorkshire have been today been recognised by the Queen for leading the way in innovation, sustainability and international trade.

Companies from the region scooped up a total of 13 Queen’s Awards for Enterprise.

Business Secretary Greg Clark, inset, said he was “extremely impressed” to see “such a wealth of talent and innovation” across the UK.

Mr Clark added: “These awards recognise the innovative products and services being provided by British businesses that are in demand across the world, as well as the sheer determination and hard work that comes with starting and running a business.”

Out of the 13 awards, eight were recognition for strengths in international trade.

Carramore International, Ideal Boilers, Naughtone, OE Electrics, Pexa, Teledyne Defence & Space, Greens Power and Wrendale Designs were lauded for their overseas trade.

Matthew Crewe, managing director of Greens, paid tribute to the “dedication” and “passion” of the Wakefield-based firm’s teams.

He added: “We will be displaying our achievement proudly as well as using it to open doors to new commercial opportunities and partnerships at home and abroad.”

Hull-based Ideal Boilers, which employs 689 staff, also scooped up a second Queen’s Award for innovation. CEO Shaun Edwards said: “It is an honour and a privilege to receive these awards, which reflect our continued commitment to innovation and international relations.

“This high recognition emphasises and reflects the hard work and determination of all our employees whose core values of excellence, integrity and an entrepreneurial spirit will continue to drive our business further towards greater achievements.” C-Kore Systems, which provides a measuring tool for fault finding and health checking subsea electrical networks in the oil and gas industry, and York-based Incremental Solutions joined Ideal Boilers as winners in the innovation category.

Working with companies such as Network Rail, LNER, Northern, Transpennine Express and Grand Central, Incremental provides Global Positioning System (GPS) data visualisation and analysis software which generates detailed performance insight for transport operators.

Daniel Lee-Bursnall, founder and commercial director of Incremental, said: “This is great news for Incremental and strengthens our credentials within the transport and technology sectors.”

Company Shop in Barnsley and Leeds-based bed manufacturer Harrison Spinks were both recognised for their commitment to sustainable development.

Simon Spinks, managing director of Harrison Spinks, said: “We take our responsibility to act sustainably very seriously and we’ve been proud to challenge the market to make beds and mattresses in a different way, avoiding the need to use chemical products

like foams that are difficult to recycle.”

