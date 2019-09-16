The Yorkshire manufacturer shows off its tank technology to the world

Have your say

One of the region’s leading manufacturers is showcasing some of its defence technology to an international audience comprising Governments, national armed forces and the international defence supply chain.

Cook Defence Systems has showcased its track systems and armour for fighting vehicles at DSEI 2019.

The showcase comes following the completition of a £5m investment in a new manufacturing facility in County Durham.

It is the sole supplier of track systems to the British Army, several other armies worldwide, and global armoured vehicle manufacturers.

Its safety-critical track systems featured on a number of major new armoured fighting vehicles unveiled at Defence and Security Equipment International in London.

William Cook, group commercial director at William Cook, said: “The six new and upgraded armoured vehicles showcased at DSEI this week are testament to Cook Defence Systems’ position as the world’s leading independent designer and manufacturer of track systems for armoured vehicles.

“Our role in the AJAX, Warrior CSP and Challenger 2 LEP programmes in particular highlights our commitment to maintaining a strategic on-shore supply chain for the British Army’s tracks; a critical battle-winning consumable.”