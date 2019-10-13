These are the latest new exhibitors to join Leeds Digital Job Fair 5.0

New exhibitors have been revealed for Leeds Digital Job Fair 5.0 taking place later this month at the First Direct Arena.

Automotive industry expert cap hpi and interactive quiz service KwizzBit have joined the line up for the job fair, which will take place on October 24.

The event will run from 3:30pm to 7:30pm.

They will be joined by Fortune Global 500 firm Accenture which - alongside fellow newcomers Emerald Publishing, AND Digital, Audacia, AHC, Double Eleven, The Stars Group, The Coders Guild, Hippo Digital, Blue Mantis and DMW - will be making a debut appearance at the event.

Coding bootcamp provider Northcoders will be returning to the First Direct Arena together with a host of previous exhibitors including Crisp, Financial Force, Equiniti Credit Services, FDM Group, Age Partnership, TPP Careers, Aire Logic, EMIS, Leeds City College and Leeds Trinity University.

Leeds Digital Job Fair was established by Amy De-Balsi in 2016 to enable employers to talk directly to tech talent of all experience levels.

She said: “Yorkshire and Humber’s digital job numbers have grown at more than twice the general rate of employment as a whole in last six years – five per cent for digital against two per cent overall.

“Within Leeds City Region, there are currently 7,565 digital businesses employing 47,000 people, and those figures are rising all the time.

“However, last year there were 14,000 skill shortage vacancies for digital professional roles.

“Competition for the finest available tech talent is now fierce.

“The purpose of the Leeds Digital Job Fair is to help fill vacancies by encouraging skilled people to consider working in the region’s flourishing digital sector, as well as enabling those already employed as tech professionals to further advance their careers.

“We have achieved remarkable success over the previous four events, helped by the fact that individuals who want to come along to speak to employers are able to sign up free of charge.”