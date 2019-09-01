Thirty jobs saved as supply teaching firm bought in pre-pack

Thirty jobs have been saved after an education recruitment agency was bought in a pre-pack administration deal.

Kris Wigfield and Joanne Hammond of Begbies Traynor in Sheffield were appointed as joint administrators of PK Education on Friday. The Sheffield company was immediately acquired by Einstein Recruitment, saving all the jobs at the company

Supply teaching agency PK Education also had offices in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and Newcastle upon Tyne. Established in 2006, the business supplied candidates for a wide selection of teaching assistant and teaching jobs in primary and secondary schools throughout the UK.

The sale saw Einstein Recruitment acquire all of the assets as well as retaining the workforce. Following the sale, the business will continue to trade as PK Education.

Joint administrator Kris Wigfield said: “It’s always good news for creditors, suppliers and staff when a business is saved and is able to continue trading. It is now on a more secure footing going forward.”

The directors of Einstein Recruitment added in a statement: “We are excited about the future for the business as we look to continue to build on PK Education’s already strong reputation, working with the current team to further strengthen and develop its position in the coming years.”

The pre-pack administration sale was completed with the help of a team of Yorkshire advisers including Irwin Mitchell and Freeths.