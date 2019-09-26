This firm in York is keeping trains on the right track with its technology

Delays could be a thing of the past as Incremental Solutions offers better insights to rail companies for timetabling, attributing delays and responding to incidents. >>>

However, one technology business nestled in the shadows of York’s city walls is already gaining traction in helping rail companies understand the true nature of delays and even prevent certain issues leading to a clogging up of the network. Measurements to fit Incremental Solutions was founded in 2014 by Lewis Gill and Daniel Lee-Bursnall. Dr Gill, who has a PhD in computer science, was approached by a contact at Northern Rail. The operator was trying to improve its performance measurement and understand how its fleets were moving across the network better. Dr Gill realised that a by-product of passenger wifi was that it could provide Global Positioning System (GPS) data from trains. “The current performance regime uses mechanical section blocks, the signalling system basically, to measure where a train is,” says Mr Lee-Bursnall. “When a train goes past a mechanical signalling point, it provides a location and it’s not until the next section block that they have the train location again. So what we did was say we can use the GPS to give a positional location down to every second and what that did is transform their understanding of how their fleets are moving across their network.” Riding in tandem At this point, Mr Lee-Bursnall was working as a contract project manager for a large financial services business in Leeds. He had recruited Mr Gill as a developer there and over a fondness for mountain-biking the two became friends. When Mr Gill told him of the work that he was doing for his contact at Northern, the lightbulb switched on in their heads and they decided to set up Incremental Solutions. Getting ‘granular’ data Its platforms not only enable real-time tracking of trains but they also provide aggregated data to enable more informed timetabling decisions. Currently, timetables are reliant on sectional running times (SRTs) when creating or validating timetables. However, Mr Lee-Bursnall says that there is a lack of a “granular” insight into these SRTs and that can cause timetabling issues. “We’re tracking every train across the whole fleet, all day, every day,” he says. “We know the running time of every train in every SRT. “We then use machine learning to aggregate and average those times and say ‘right, this SRT for the timetable is two minutes’. “Over 1,000 runs you’ve only been able to achieve two minutes and ten seconds, therefore you need to adjust your timetable because you’re never going to achieve that timetable. “When you aggregate that up across the network it can mean a seven or eight-minute delay every time. You’ll never ever improve that because of the way that the timetable has been created.” Part of the picture So what explains the timetabling fiasco last year that at times brought the whole network to a standstill? Mr Lee-Bursnall says that there were a variety of issues – challenges with infrastructure updates, resources and changes being implemented on accelerated timescales. He added: “I’m going to be bullish and say that if our technology was adopted more widely then it would help. It wouldn’t solve it. It’s not the silver bullet because there’s an infrastructure upgrade to be done. That’s a physical piece of work to be done. “However, in terms of understanding timetable planning, in terms of having accurate data to understand your train running times, in terms of simulating what would be the effect of a timetable change, better data should provide a more accurate planning process.” Identifying issues The firm’s performance measurement system has also helped identify issues such as erroneously placed speedboards at the side of the tracks. Incremental enables rail companies to examine sub-threshold delays – delays below a minute that are generally written off. Kate Naylor, head of business delivery at Incremental Solutions, says: “If you add up all their sub-thresholds it becomes a very big percentage of their total delay minutes but in the absence of being able to ascertain what those sub-thresholds are, which we can do, they’re just writing them off.” On the growth track In April 2018, the business had just three staff. Today it has 15 employees and will be moving to a bigger office, providing capacity for 40 people, down the road in October. Mr Lee-Bursnall attributes this growth to gaining traction in the rail industry having proven the firm’s capabilities. When launching the business, Incremental thought developing technology would be the hardest part. That’s not been the case. “The hardest part has been establishing credibility to get that growth from effectively a very cautious industry that’s used to working with established suppliers,” Mr Lee-Bursnall says. Building Rapport Incremental is now also looking at more critical systems. It is currently trialling an incident response system, Rapport, which will enable British Transport Police and other emergency services to pinpoint the exact location of a train as well as where it began its emergency braking. “Proof of concept was developed through Innovate UK funding and was run across a live network around Leeds and Shipley,” says Mr Lee-Bursnall. “We are currently working with Network Rail. There’s a project underway to extend it along the East Coast Mainline for high-speed lines.” Mind the wires Incremental is also working on cutting-edge technology to measure pantographs – the current collectors on top of electric trains – detecting any weaknesses in Overhead Line Equipment (OLE) and preventing any future dewirements. The rail industry has been slow to adopt technology, Mr Lee Bursnall concedes, but he says it is rightly cautious. “I don’t think there’s any lack of ambition or appetite,” he says. “I just think it’s a slow process.” Academia meets practical application Taking academic know-how and applying it practically to the rail industry is how Incremental Solutions began. With its work on Overhead Line Equipment (OLE), the business is once again doing the same. Incremental has teamed up with Oxford University to ensure the lines overhead and pantographs on trains don’t fail. The ‘OLErt’ system is currently being trialled at Great Western Railway. The system uses images from cameras mounted on the roof to inspect the pantograph. Kate Naylor says: “It takes the imagery and it processes the imagery, supplementing it with other data such as GPS locational data and track data. “It puts it through an algorithm, which is developed by Oxford University to measure the stagger, contact force and height of the pantograph.” This will enable rail companies to not only detect any weaknesses on their own train’s pantograph but also any issues on the overhead lines. Daniel Lee-Bursnall says: “The idea being ultimately, there were 17 dewirements across the whole network in one year; we’d reduce 17 dewirements to zero. That’s the ambition.” Ms Naylor adds: “While 17 doesn’t sound like a big number, the monetary value associated with 17 dewirements is massive.” Phase one of the trial ran from November 2018 to March 2019 and Incremental says it was “successful” and hopes to have a commercially viable product by March 2020.

Dan Lee-Bursnall, director of Incremental Solutions, and Kate Naylor, head of business delivery at York station.