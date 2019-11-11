This historic building in the shadow Beverley Minster is set for a new lease of life

Developer Wykeland Group has begun a project to restore and refurbish a landmark building in the shadow of Beverley Minster.

The works will breathe new life into Minster House, which forms part of Beverley’s Flemingate centre, and make it a prime office location in the market town.

Wykeland has appointed Hull-based contractor Stubbs Brothers to carry out the sensitive modernisation of the building to provide a total of 10,000 sq ft of refurbished office accommodation over three floors.

More than £550,000 is being invested to create a new chapter in the history of the building on Flemingate, which dates back to the mid-19th century.

Minster House was once used as a warehouse for the former Hodgson’s Tannery, which was one of Beverley’s biggest employers for more than 150 years until its closure in 1978.

In recent times Minster House has been used for offices, but the building has been vacant for the past year after previous tenants were relocated to allow for the restoration and reconfiguration scheme.

The revival of Minster House will build on the success of the Flemingate centre. Opened by Wykeland four years ago, Flemingate has become a thriving retail and leisure destination, which also incorporates fully-let offices within Armstrong House.

Wykeland Group asset manager, John Gouldthorp, said: “This project will respect the heritage of Minster House and its location within a conservation area, while ensuring it meets today’s expectations from companies and employees for high-quality working environments. It will create fully-compliant, modern office accommodation in a prime location at the Flemingate centre and just a short stroll from Beverley town centre.”

Joint agents for Minster House are Scotts Property and PPH Commercial.

Tim Powell, Partner at Scotts Property, said: “Following the successful letting of Armstrong House to a number of high-profile Beverley businesses, Minster House’s refurbishment will reinforce the attractiveness of this area as a business location.

“Beverley has always suffered from a lack of quality office accommodation within easy walk of the town’s amenities and all that it has to offer.

“The extent and quality of the refurbishment being undertaken will provide companies with an attractive, modern, open plan office environment within this landmark building fronting Flemingate, with the added benefit of on-site car parking within the multi-story car park to the rear.”

Ben Cooper, Divisional Director for PPH Commercial, said: “This project is an excellent example of blending the old and the new to bring fresh life to a building with an interesting history linked to Beverley’s industrial past.

“The sympathetic remodelling and refurbishment of Minster House will create a very rare opportunity for companies to remain in Beverley or relocate to the town and operate from modern offices within a building with character and heritage appeal.”