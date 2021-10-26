This is how a company which helps firms dispose of IT equipment has created more than 40 jobs in Yorkshire

The appointment of a new marketing manager, three new warehouse staff and two new IT apprentices has increased the workforce at Rotherham-based S2S workforce to more than 40 people

The new marketing manager, Nathan Church, who joins S2S with a background in marketing and design, will be responsible for the co-ordination of day-to-day marketing activities,

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant Barton, the company's CEO said he was delighted to welcome Nathan and the increased warehouse staff to the company as recent business wins have prompted the need for more people.

A company which is helping companies across the UK dispose of their IT equipment in a secure and environmentally friendly way is creating job in Yorkshire.

Mr Barton said :“ We have developed a first class reputation as an employer and despite the general shortage of skilled labour, we have been able to attract the extra warehouse staff we needed. It is important that we continue to process the high volumes of IT equipment for disposal. destruction or refurbishment that both our new and existing clients require.”

He added “ Nathan brings with him a broad range of marketing expertise across all media platforms, where digital exposure plays a major part of our overall marketing plan, alongside more traditional methods such as direct mail, media advertising and press relations.”