This is how Castleford printing firm CSDPrint has started 2019

Printing company CSDPrint has announced record turnover and further buoyed by a busy first six months of the year.

Castleford-based CSDPrint, which has clients throughout the UK, saw a 28 per cent increase in revenue between January and June compared to the first six months of the previous year.

The company also reported a record annual turnover for 2017-2018 of just over £1m.

Stephen Harrison, managing director of CSDPrint, said: “We have just celebrated our 32nd year in business had the most fantastic few months smashing our targets.

“Since investing in our new signage division we have seen a marked increase in enquiries.

“In order to keep up with demand we have significantly increased our production facilities adding additional state-of-the-art digital printing technology and sign fabrication equipment.

“Over the last 12 months we have been extremely fortunate in attracting a number of new clients particularly in the education and tourism sectors.

“These clients need a very broad range of printed products. We have been supplying everything from banners and exhibition stands to window vinyls and wayfinding signage.”

CSDPrint has just completed a large contract at Temple Newsam where the company supplied and installed 57 exterior signs throughout the 1,500 acre estate.

CSDPrint has 15 employees and its clients include high street brands such as Pure Collection, Regatta and Craghoppers as well as Total UK.