This is how much professional services firm KPMG saw its revenues increase last year

Professional services firm KPMG has seen its revenues increase by 3 per cent from £2.34bn to £2.4bn for the financial year ended September 30, 2019.

A busy mergers and acquisitions and restructuring market fuelled the firm’s deal advisory practice, which grew by 3 per cent net sales while KPMG’s audit practice posted growth of 10 per cent.

Continued geopolitical uncertainty and widespread regulatory change saw KPMG’s tax, pensions and legal practice grow by 3 per cent.

KPMG said the results come off the back of a year of investment in core areas of the firm, including £45m from in-year earnings as part of a planned £200m investment in audit by the end of 2020.

The professional services firm also said its revenues in the North reached £212m as it enjoyed “steady” growth across the region.

Christine Hewson, inset, North region chairwoman for KPMG, said: “We’re particularly proud of the relationships we are making and the value we are bringing to our partnerships with the likes of Nexus in Leeds, and the Axillium Alliance we are working with in Sheffield.

“Via these partnerships, we are helping dynamic, fast-growing, entrepreneurial businesses to further unlock their growth potential.

“More broadly, we have reaffirmed our commitment to the North’s private capital base with some significant client wins.

“Whether privately or family-owned, or private equity-backed, these enterprises form the bedrock of this vibrant and dynamic regional economy, and it is our unashamed ambition that whatever the next 12 to 18 months brings, we can help them seize opportunities and navigate headwinds.”

The firm has established new hubs in Leeds and Glasgow, following growth in the firm’s managed services offering this year driven by major contract wins within the financial services sector.

Both locations have seen 500 new hires join the firm’s consulting practice over the last six months, with hiring set to continue through the first half of 2020 as further long-term contracts come online. Bill Michael, chairman and senior partner at KPMG in the UK, said: “We are creating a business that stands ready for the fundamental changes we expect to see over the next few years, both from the reforms necessary to rebuild trust in our sector and as we pivot our business to meet the changing nature of the work we are doing for our clients.

“We have undertaken a comprehensive overhaul of our audit practice, reappraising every aspect of what it does and how it interacts with the rest of the business. Central to that has been investing heavily in our capability and capacity to deliver the audit of the future.”

The firm also completed a major investment in Manchester after launching a national technology innovation hub in the city and hiring specialist staff including data scientists, designers, software engineers, project managers and analysts.

The new 12,000 sq ft space at the Manchester Technology Centre has been designed around collaboration and development, with access to the local technology and university communities. KPMG now employs more than 1,000 staff in the city.

A similar centre will be opened over two floors of its Canary Wharf HQ in 2020.

The firm hired more than 700 experienced auditors and a record 1,900 graduates and apprentices, while £23m was spent on audit-specific training.