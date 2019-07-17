This is how much revenue rose by at Hotel Chocolat

pREMIUM chocolatier Hotel Chocolat saw revenue increase and expects pre-tax profit to be in line with market expectations as it delivered growth across all parts of its multi-channel and direct-to-consumer model.

Revenue for the 2019 financial year was £132m an increase of 14 per cent compared to the 52 weeks ended July 1, 2018.

The business opened 16 Hotel Chocolat locations in the year contributing five per cent to group sales year-on-year.

Two of the new openings were in the USA. Hotel Chocolat also entered into a joint venture in Japan, opening two locations in Tokyo.

Angus Thirlwell, co-dounder and CEO of Hotel Chocolat, said: “I’m really pleased with our performance this year, delivering strong growth across all parts of the Hotel Chocolat multi-channel, direct-to-consumer model.

“New activities in the year included openings in the US and Japan; the launch of the Velvetiser - our in-home drinking chocolate system; and the introduction of our VIP ME rewards card scheme, all of which present substantial future growth opportunities.

“Our pace of innovation is relentless. In our drinks and ices range we are seeing the most prolific new product Instagramming in our history, with Billionaire’s Sundaes, Choc Shakes and Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Lollies generating lots of excitement.”