This is how Naylor Industries in Barnsley performed during 2018/19

Construction materials manufacturer Naylor Industries has reported an increase in annual turnover after completing a major capital investment programme.

Sales from continuing activities rose 13 per cent to £55.3m as new premises and equipment became fully operational during the year ending February 28, 2019. While operating profits increased to £2.4m from £440,000 the previous year.

Edward Naylor, chief executive of Naylor Industries, said it was “a year of good progress”.

Barnsley-based Naylor Industries is a family-run firm that makes clay and plastic pipes as well as concrete products. The fourth-generation family business, which has five manufacturing sites across the UK including three in the Barnsley area, employs 400 people.

Recent years have seen the company undertake considerable investments in plant and premises, including the acquisition of two new freehold sites in Barugh Green and Wombwell and the construction of a £5.5m plant for manufacturing large diameter plastic drainage, which have laid the foundations for future growth.

Mr Naylor said: “We finished commissioning our new premises and plant and the results benefited from a reduced level of disruption and a greater focus on business development.”

The company added that turnover per employee increased significantly over the year as capital investments impacted positively on labour productivity.

Naylor serves customers in the infrastructure, agriculture and utilities markets.