This is how online fashion business Boohoo delivered strong sales as restrictions were eased

Online fashion business Boohoo has agreed to sign up to a forensic auditing initiative

The decision comes as retired judge Sir Brian Leveson completed a third report as part of an independent review into the company, following the exposure of poor practices at some of the factories it used.

Bosses also committed to publish its global supplier list in full by September this year as part of its Agenda For Change programme.

The latest commitments from Boohoo come as the company revealed strong sales in the three months to the end of May, despite lockdown restrictions easing in the period, allowing shoppers to return to the high street.