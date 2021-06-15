This is how online fashion business Boohoo delivered strong sales as restrictions were eased

The decision comes as retired judge Sir Brian Leveson completed a third report as part of an independent review into the company, following the exposure of poor practices at some of the factories it used.
Bosses also committed to publish its global supplier list in full by September this year as part of its Agenda For Change programme.
The latest commitments from Boohoo come as the company revealed strong sales in the three months to the end of May, despite lockdown restrictions easing in the period, allowing shoppers to return to the high street.
Sales jumped 32% to £486.1 million in the three-month period, helped in part by the integration of collapsed high street brands Boohoo bought during the past year – Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton, alongside the launch of a new online Debenhams department store.