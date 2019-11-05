This is how Sheffield-based Twinkl plans to enter the Guinness Book of World Records

More than 400 people from schools, choirs, businesses and community groups across Sheffield are joining Twinkl next week for a charity world record attempt.

The gathering wants to break the record for ‘most people in a singing relay – multiple songs’ in which every word is sung by a different person.

Jonathan Seaton

The first person sings the first word, the person next to them the second, and so on until everyone in the group has sung a word. The songs must be performed at the same tempo of the original music and the current title for the record stands at 296 participants.

Twinkl has chosen well-known and loved songs from films to break the Guinness World Record.

One word and one person at a time, the group will sing through Beauty and the Beast, originally performed by Angela Lansbury for the 1991 Disney film, Can You Feel the Love Tonight by Elton John, Edelweiss from The Sound of Music and Hushabye Mountain from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The record attempt will be taking place at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield on Thursday 7th November from 9:30am until 11:30am.

People from across Sheffield will be coming together for the event and it is anticipated that it will attract local and national interest. Twinkl will also be sharing the story on its website and with the millions of members it has based across the world.

The company is also delighted to welcome an adjudicator and Guinness World record's star-shaped mascot, Ally Zing, to the event, where they will also be joined by Pudsey Bear.

As the Official Education Partner of BBC Children in Need, Twinkl is organising the attempt to raise money and awareness for the charity and the projects it supports to help children and young people across the UK.

In 2018, the team at Twinkl raised over £16,000 for BBC Children in Need through exciting activities such as triathlons, abseiling and a sponsored leg wax. The team are hoping to raise even more money this year.

Jonathan Seaton, Co-founder and CEO of Twinkl, said: “We are delighted to be bringing together the wonderful community we have here in Sheffield for what will be an exciting and unique event, in aid of a truly worthwhile cause.”