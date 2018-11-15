This is how the John Lewis Christmas advert featuring Elton John changed the Emmerdale theme tune

Fans of ITV soaps Emmerdale may have noticed the theme tune was a little different on Wednesday evening.

The customary orchestral number for the Leeds-filmed Emmerdale was replaced on the Wednesday-evening show by a piano-only version.

And people were suggesting that it could be down to the new John Lewis Christmas advert, featuring rock super-star Elton John.

ITV's media department tweeted at 9am today (Thursday), to confirm that the two were linked.,

They said in a tweet: "To reflect this year's John Lewis Christmas advert, The Boy and The Piano, which has its first TV broadcast on ITV this evening, the title music of some of our shows has been given a piano twist today."

The festive advert, which has become a Christmas custom in houses up and down the country, is due to premiere on TV on Thursday at 9.15pm.

It thought that ITV's decision to change some of their best known theme tunes on Wednesday, including Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Lorraine, to piano-only versions, was as a marketing ploy to build up the hype around the new John Lewis offering, with theme tunes also duie to be different today (Thursday).

This year's John Lewis advert sees legend Elton John playing his hit song "Your Song" on piano, before going back in time through all of the memorable times in his long career, before ending at him receiving his first piano as a Christmas present.

Emmerdale fans were recently left rejoicing at the news that Lisa Riley was making a comeback as the show's much-loved Mandy Dingle.

