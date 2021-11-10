This is how Zoo Digital is helping major Hollywood studios reach new global audiences

ZOO Digital Group, which is a provider of cloud-based localisation and digital media services to the global entertainment industry, said it had recorded strong growth in its financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2021.

ZOO helps the major Hollywood studios and streaming services to globalise their content and reach audiences everywhere, by providing technology-enabled localisation services, such as subtitling and dubbing.

In a statement, Zoo said: "Structural tailwinds for global content and the company’s proprietary end-to-end services drove strong sales growth with revenues up 64% to $26.9 million."

Stuart Green, CEO of ZOO Digital, said that back catalogue work has surged as streaming globalises.

He added: "More recently new production work returned and reached pre-pandemic levels in August.

“We are building on our international capability through partnering and investing in regions of the world where the strongest growth is anticipated. The launch of ZOO Turkey has already strengthened our MENA operations and discussions are underway in further territories to ensure that we are best placed to enhance our offer and grow market share.

“This is our time. We are but one of a handful of players that can meet client needs through our market leading approach. We are confident of strong growth for the foreseeable future. We are currently building increased capacity to accelerate sales and making great strides toward our medium term target of $100 million.”