This is what the new Majestic building in Leeds will look like

The developer behind the restoration of the Majestic building in Leeds has unveiled artist's impressions of how the scheme will look.

Rushbond confirmed that the Majestic will be home to Channel 4’s new national HQ.

How the finished Majestic will appear

This will leave four floors of the iconic building available to lease.

Now, developer Rushbond has given a further insight into what can be expected from the completed scheme, as it releases a new tranche of indicative CGIs ahead of completion in Q2 this year.

Mark Finch, director at Rushbond, said: “As the contractor moves towards completion, the building is changing every day – and we begin to move from concept visuals to proper photography!

“This final batch of CGIs not only portrays how the new contemporary additions will sit within the historic fabric of the building, but also looks at ways in which the interior floors could be configured and designed, as inspiration for potential occupiers.

“The contrast of new and old is serving to create a captivating space which will be a fitting home for exciting, forward-thinking businesses in Leeds, unlike anything else currently on the market.

“Interest in the remaining floors, from the super-height lower ground through to the third, continues to be strong as we move towards spring.”

The Majestic first opened as a 2,400-seat cinema back in 1922 and has been redesigned to create 66,000 sq. ft. of future-focused office accommodation across seven floors.

The development is currently on-site, with construction due to complete in the Spring.

The Majestic redevelopment has been designed by DLA Architecture and is being constructed by Sir Robert McAlpine.

Knight Frank and JLL are joint marketing agents acting on behalf of the Rushbond Group.

The 27,000 sq. ft. deal with Channel 4 leaves four floors remaining, from 8,000 sq ft to a total of 39,000 sq ft of workspace to be let to additional dynamic organisations.

