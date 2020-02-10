This is when Humpit is opening at The Springs in Leeds

Hummus and pitta bar Humpit has chosen The Springs at Thorpe Park, Leeds to open its 13th outlet.

The business is set to open with its trademark trailer on February 12 with an introductory offer of a filled pitta for just £2.50.

Jonathan Phillips, who set up Humpit with his father Simon Phillips, said: “We are really excited to be opening our 13th store at The Springs.

“It’s always great to be able to expand in our home city and whilst we already have two in Leeds, Thorpe Park Leeds has a unique offering in that it has a self-serving and fast-emerging community crying out for fast and healthy lunch options.”

Serving a selection of fresh salads, hummus, falafel and drinks, Humpit will be open seven days a week at The Springs between the hours of 11.30am-3pm.

The business was established as a street food pop-up in July 2014. It plans to open 30 more bars in the next five years.