This is where media giant Sky is creating 500 jobs in Leeds

The media and entertainment company Sky is creating 500 customer service jobs in Leeds, it was announced today.

Sky's CEO, Stephen van Rooyen.

The customer service agents will support customers across a range of Sky products and services including Sky Broadband, Sky Mobile and Sky TV.

Speaking about the investment in Leeds, a Sky spokesman said: “The new contact centre at No 1 Leeds on Whitehall Road will be set up to support Sky customers however they choose to contact Sky, by calling, texting, chatting via the MySky app or even via Facebook messenger.

The spokesman added: “Over 1,000 people already work for Sky in Leeds, making it one of the city’s biggest employers.

“The majority of Sky’s Leeds-based staff currently work on Sky’s digital and technical capability out of Sky at Leeds Dock – Sky’s tech hub that opened in the city in 2015.”

Last month, Sky also announced the creation of a new Sky Studios Innovation Hub based in Leeds which is focused on the development of talent, scripted partnerships and new content.

Over the next five years Sky plans to more than double its investment in original content through Sky Studios.

Altogether, Sky is creating 1,000 new jobs throughout the UK. The creation of the new jobs will see Sky’s UK and Ireland employee base grow to 25,000 employees – an increase of nearly 5 per cent.

Stephen van Rooyen, the chief executive for UK & Ireland, at Sky said: “Our customers love viewing all their favourite shows in one place with Sky Q, so it’s great that 500 new Sky engineers will be hitting the roads right across the UK this winter to meet growing customer demand.

“Together with our expanded team in Leeds, these 1,000 new employees are a real testament to Sky’s commitment to customer service and investment to create a diverse workforce right across the UK.

“Leeds is a city full of talent and potential, playing a key role in what makes Sky successful.

“As it continues to grow as a vibrant hub of digital and technological innovation, we’re delighted to be creating 500 new roles to join our brilliant team in Leeds to meet demand and provide the best service possible for our customers.”

