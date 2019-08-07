This is who will be taking over as CEO at Sheffield firm Henry Boot in 2020

Construction and property firm Henry Boot has announced a new CEO to takeover from outgoing boss John Sutcliffe at the beginning of 2020.

Mr Sutcliffe will be retiring from the Sheffield-based business having joined Henry Boot in 2006.

He will continue to lead the business until the end of the year and will remain in an advisory post until the Sheffield-based company’s annual general meeting in May, when he will retire and step down from the board.

New man at the helm

Tim Roberts, who has spent 15 years running British Land’s office team as well as developing the strategy for its London office business, will replace Mr Sutcliffe as CEO.

Mr Roberts has been responsible for overseeing large scale developments, transactions and lettings such as the joint venture development and the eventual sale of both the Leadenhall Building and 5 Broadgate, as well as major lettings to customers including Facebook, UBS and Dentsu Aegis.

Return to Yorkshire

He said: “I am very excited to be joining such a long-standing, well established business which, over the years, has generated strong financial performance.

“Henry Boot is in very good shape and I am joining a team that will not only continue to deliver strong returns, but also a business that has the organisational and capital structure to prosper.

“On a personal note, as a Yorkshireman, I am very happy to be returning to my home city of Sheffield.”

‘Rigourous’ selection process

Jamie Boot, chairman of Henry Boot, said the company had conducted a “rigorous” selection process, considering both internal and external candidates for the role.

He added: “We are delighted that this has resulted in the appointment of Tim, who stood out from our list of strong candidates due to his track record of success in property investment and development and his delivery of long-term value creation.”

Dedicated professional

Mr Boot also paid tribute to the outgoing CEO for his “dedication, professionalism and personal commitment”.

“Under John’s leadership, Henry Boot has undergone important and necessary change and is now a stronger group,” he added.

Mr Sutcliffe said: “Since I joined Henry Boot in 2006, we have significantly increased the scale of the business and built a much larger future opportunity portfolio of profitable schemes, and I am proud of the value we have created for all our stakeholders.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Henry Boot and, at 61, it is an appropriate time to hand over my responsibilities to Tim, who I am sure will make a great success of the role.”