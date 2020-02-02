This is why 600 jobs are expected be created at major commercial property development in Hull

HUNDREDS of jobs are expected to be created in the heart of Hull.

The developer behind the transformation of one of Hull’s landmark buildings is aiming to start work within months after securing planning permission for an upgrade which could create up to 600 jobs.

Allenby Commercial intends to restore the Monocle building to its former glory.

A spokesman said: "The 2020 vision for Monocle is to meet the rising demand in Hull city centre for modern, flexible office space which will attract a wide range of businesses by providing work, rest and play solutions."

Charlie Allenby, Development Manager at Allenby Commercial, said: “We’re in discussions now with a number of potential tenants who have been attracted by the location of Monocle – offering the widest range of transport options – and by the concept of combining office space with leisure and relaxation facilities.

“Now we have secured planning permission we can press ahead with our vision of integrating Monocle into the wider city centre community."

Allenbys has carried out a portfolio of renovations which have created Grade A office space at Minster Corner and WORX, the Hideout Hotel regenerated from retail and office units

in the Old Town of Hull, and the niche shopping, food and drink outlets created in the Victorian Paragon Arcade.

Mr Allenby said: “We’re delighted with the warm response we’ve received for our other projects in Hull city centre and we’re confident people will welcome Monocle as another unique project by Allenby Commercial.

“It’s another example of our strategy of renovating older buildings which have profile and character and using them to bring new jobs to Hull.

"From the amenity use on the ground floor to the wide range of business options on the upper floors, Monocle has the potential to create up to 600 jobs in a location which couldn’t be more convenient.

“The site next to the transport interchange fits our agenda of creating a greener business space and positions Monocle as the closest office in Hull to London! We’re

in discussions now with some well-known businesses and some fledgling operations and we expect the space to start filling up later this year.”