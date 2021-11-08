This is why 75 staff at Leeds-based Union Industries are each receiving a £3,600 tax free bonus

Union Industries, the Leeds-based, employee-owned manufacturer of high-speed industrial doors, has reported positive financial results, which has included delivering £3,600 tax-free bonuses to its workforce.

The company, based in Hunslet, Leeds, has been able to award the bonuses from gross profits of £4.2m achieved on a turnover of £8.9m from its 2020 financial year. Turnover was slightly down on the previous year, when it was £9m.

Union Industries’ range of rapid-roller doors are used across a range of sectors, including manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.

A spokesman said: “After an initial three-week furlough period for 50 per cent of its workforce of more than 75 people, at the start of the pandemic, Union Industries quickly brought them back to undertake a range of duties to support the growing workload.

“As a result, it ensured that its workforce remained fully employed with no positions made redundant during the pandemic. Through its employee ownership status, Union Industries has been able to pay its employee-owners the maximum tax-free year-end bonus of £3,600.”

Union Industries became employee owned in 2014 when its founders, Paul and Isobel Schofield, sold their majority shareholding to the Union Industries Employee Ownership Trust.

Andrew Lane, Managing Director of Union Industries, said: “We are exceptionally proud of what we have achieved since the start of the pandemic, not only in our ability to maintain and grow our operations in this challenging period, but also to contribute to our customers’ efforts in keeping the country going by supporting the food manufacturing, distribution, pharmaceutical and other sectors during the lockdowns and beyond.”