This is why affordable homes have been made available in picturesque Yorkshire village

Caedmon Homes has appointed the Yorkshire property consultancy Preston Baker to market its new housing development at Kirby Hill, near Boroughbridge.

Caedmon Homes is building 34 houses at Priory Meadows in Kirby Hill in the heart of the village.

The development ranges from two-bed bungalows to five-bed houses, priced from £265,000 and includes 14 affordable homes for key workers, already bought by Wakefield District Housing (WDH) for more than £1 million.

The development will be fully completed in early spring, but some houses are available for immediate occupation.

Paul Brown, director of Caedmon commented: “We are delighted to be working with such a respected local agency as Preston Baker."

James Baker of Preston Baker commented: “This is an incredible opportunity. We are delighted to have been appointed by such a reputable and highly regarded developer and we are excited about working with them on not only this but future projects.



“The feedback we have had since we began marketing the scheme has been amazing."

Mr Brown added: “The reaction to the opening of the show home, which provides a visual gateway to our development, has been very encouraging indeed.

“We have chosen the location of this development extremely carefully. Kirby Hill is a pretty rural village near the flourishing market town of Boroughbridge and within minutes of the A1 motorway, providing easy commuting access to York, Harrogate, Leeds and Newcastle.

“The wide range of houses on offer means we are looking for potential occupiers who are looking to both upsize and downsize.

“Recent quality housing developments in the Boroughbridge area have proved very successful and we are confident that our Kirby Hill development will be equally popular."

