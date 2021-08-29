This is why Jump Inc is creating a giant playground for adults and children at Beverley's Flemingate centre

Jump Inc’s owner, Futures Leisure, is to open its sixth indoor urban playground at Flemingate,

Jump Inc’s owner, Futures Leisure Limited, is to open its sixth inflatable play park at Flemingate, with plans to invest £300,000 to rapidly expand the attraction.

Futures Leisure Limited operates Jump Inc-branded indoor urban playgrounds in Sheffield, Rotherham, Leeds and Lincoln, as well as a Rebound Revolution centre in Bicester, Oxfordshire.

The sites provide a playground for adults, teenagers and children offering trampolines, ninja obstacle courses, giant airbags, tumble tracks, parkour ramps, slam dunk lanes and interactive walls.

Jump Inc is taking over a 14,000 sq ft unit, currently occupied by Inflata Nation, from September 5.

A spokesman said: "The Jump Inc team and contractors will then re-brand the venue and carry out various upgrades, including changes to the interior design, customer service and café menu, as well as the addition of exciting new sessions and special offers.

"Jump Inc will also establish a new bookings page for the venue before it relaunches under the new ownership on September 13 and will then be open seven days a week, with all existing staff being retained.

Later this autumn Jump Inc plans to expand into an adjoining unit at Flemingate and introduce new activities, including a ninja zone, trampoline zone, multi-level soft play and zip lines.

Emma Towse-Bertram, Head of Marketing at Jump Inc, said: “We’re really looking forward to putting our own stamp on things. Every Jump Inc park is totally unique, offering a range of entertainment under one roof, from air bags, to wipe out, walk the wall, performance trampoline beds, inflatable slides, ninja, and, now, soft play.

“We’re super-excited to expand into East Yorkshire and we have some really fantastic plans ahead. One of our priorities is to improve engagement with the other businesses at Flemingate and work with the local community to build stronger partnerships and excitement around the brand.”

Lee Shipley, Managing Director of Jump Inc, added: “Beverley is a lovely market town and Flemingate is the ideal location for us to expand into East Yorkshire.

“We believe Beverley has great potential because of the size of the local market. We’re excited to introduce Jump Inc to local customers and implement our expansion plans.”