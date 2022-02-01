This is why KPMG has welcomed 164 new recruits as it expands in Yorkshire

KPMG UK saw its revenues rise from £2.14bn to £2.35bn in the year ended September 30 2021, despite the pressures caused by the pandemic.

Euan West, office senior partner for KPMG in Leeds, said that KPMG promoted 135 staff in Yorkshire last year, to underline its commitment to the region.

KPMG also welcomed 164 new recruits and 66 graduates and apprentices to Leeds. Across the North, KPMG’s Deal Advisory practice worked on 90 completed deals, with a total value of £20 billion.

Mr West said: “Our business performance in Yorkshire and the Humber was strong last year, boosted in particular by the tremendous growth in our deals and consulting capabilities.

“Welcoming so many new people to our teams in the Yorkshire and the Humber was one of my personal highlights last year as we continue to grow our presence in the region. It’s also been fantastic to be able to promote so many of our talented colleagues and recognise their continued hard work for our clients.

“I was delighted that we could launch our partnership with the University of Leeds in June and I’m looking forward to helping it develop as we support entrepreneurs and early stage businesses in Leeds."

“From the unprecedented supply chain issues to labour shortages, wage inflation and a remarkable increase in the wholesale cost of energy, businesses in our region showed resilience and innovation in dealing with a range of challenges last year. Many of these pressures remain and we will continue to support our clients as they respond to them.

“Last year we saw some exciting announcements and developments for our region including Tracy Brabin taking up her position as the first ever West Yorkshire Mayor,’’ he added. “We’ve also had the Humber being granted freeport status and the East Coast Cluster was selected as one of the UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects, a significant announcement for the Humber and Teesside. As for Leeds, we have seen the city strengthen its position as an incubator of market leading technology scaleups.