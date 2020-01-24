This is why Leeds-based EMIS Group recorded growth in revenue last year

Have your say

The healthcare software firm, EMIS Group, said trading during 2019 was in line with the board’s expectations, with growth in both revenue and adjusted operating profit maintained at similar levels to the half year.

EMIS made the comments as it published a trading update for 2019.

The statement added: “In EMIS Health, the group’s leading NHS market shares were maintained, and the GP IT Futures English Framework renewal process was successfully concluded.

“EMIS Enterprise continued to make good progress, including in the Patient business, with the controlled roll-out of new functionality within its Patient Access app completing the first phase of the connected healthcare marketplace.

“As previously indicated, the group continues to invest in the development of its next generation EMIS-X software platform.

“The group also completed its reorganisation in the second half of the year, while undertaking further productivity and process improvements.”

EMIS said the group had a strong balance sheet with net cash of £31.1m as of December 31 2019, compared with £15.6m at the end of 2018.

The group intends to announce its results for the year ended December 31, 2019 on March 18, 2020.

EMIS Group’s brands include EMIS Health, which supplies technology to 10,000 healthcare organisations and Patient, which is one of the largest independent providers of medical and well-being information and related transactional services.

Other brands include Egton, which provides specialist ICT (Information and communications technology) infrastructure, hardware and engineering services, and non-clinical software into health and social care and Dovetail Lab, a company developing software to facilitate the integration of healthcare data.