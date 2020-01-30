This is why Leeds-based software firm Panintelligence ranks among Britain’s elite

Have your say

A YORKSHIRE-based software firm is on course to become one of the UK’s leading technology companies after gaining a place on a programme for the corporate world’s rising stars.

Leeds-based Panintelligence has been revealed as one of the 30 companies selected for Tech Nation’s Upscale 5.0 programme for the UK’s fastest growing scaleups.

The Panintelligence software operates across a wide range of sectors, from healthcare and local government, to retail and education, and provides business intelligence dashboards and analytics.

The business, which is led by CEO Zandra Moore, is helping to save lives by using data to identify people who may be at risk.

The group won a number of significant new orders during the first half of 2019. These included a new contract with global retail tech business PCMS, whose customers include Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and US firm Walgreens.

As part of the contract, Panintelligence data analytics software has been rolled out across thousands of British and American high street stores, providing retail managers with a visual overview of the stores’ front and back-end operations.

A spokesman for Tech Nation said that Upscale 5.0 is the UK’s leading growth programme.

The spokesman added: “Only the most exciting and fastest growing scaleup tech companies make the programme.

“Previous alumni include Monzo, Improbable, Bulb and Bloom and Wild – so it’s great to see Leeds nurturing what could be one of the UK’s best tech companies.”

“The announcement also follows recent Tech Nation data this month that UK scaleups significantly outperformed their European peers in 2019.”

The Upscale programme is designed to support the UK’s leading scaleups by tackling the leadership challenge in the UK tech sector.

The programme aims to create a peer-to-peer network of companies who are growing their business and includes sessions led by tech entrepreneurs from some of the UK’s most successful companies.

The companies are selected after going through a judging process featuring tech entrepreneurs and established venture capitalists as well as entrepreneurs who have taken part in the programme.

Thirty per cent of companies joining the programme are from outside London.

Liam Ward, Upscale Lead, Tech Nation commented: “It’s incredibly exciting to announce the 30 companies joining the Upscale 5.0 programme, especially with many of this year’s cohort using technology to address important societal issues around health, waste and education.

“Through workshops and peer networking, Tech Nation’s Upscale programme helps some of the UK’s most disruptive tech companies solve crucial scaling challenges, including international expansion, hiring and retaining talent at pace and developing leadership capabilities.”