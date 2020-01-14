This is why legal firm Gateley's revenues increased over the last six months

The legal firm Gateley, which employs 100 staff in Leeds, saw its revenues increase over the last six months.

Gateley said it had recorded a strong performance with double digit growth in profitability and revenue in the six months ended October 31 2019.

Revenue increased by 11.8 per cent to £51.8m while profit before tax increased by 10.2 per cent to £5.5m. Profit after tax increased by 12.0 per cent to £4.4m.

Gateley said it made further investment in driving organic growth, with average fee earning staff increasing by 21.9 per cent to 673 and average total staff increasing by 15.2 per cent to 998. Today, it employs 1,038 people.

Over the period, the firm completed two complementary acquisitions; Persona Associates Limited and T-three Group.

Michael Ward, CEO of Gateley, said: "The board is pleased with the group's first half performance, delivering another strong set of results and reflecting our broad, well-balanced service offering and our ability to both expand and invest for the long-term benefit of the group's stakeholders.

"Investment in our staff complement continues, with employee headcount now exceeding 1,000. As we grow, we continue to support our employee aspirations through both exciting career progression opportunities in an expanding business together with the delivery of meaningful shareholdings being achieved via our range of share schemes.

"Exceeding our client's expectations remains at the forefront of our service ethos and true to our culture and beliefs. We believe the group is well placed to continue to expand. We remain confident that the business is well positioned to deliver in line with market expectations for the full year."