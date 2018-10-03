This is why Meadowhall has just been evacuated Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Meadowhall shopping centre has been evacuated this morning. The fire alarms in the centre sounded as part of a pre-planned fire evacuation. The drill was a routine annual test required by law as part of the centre’s health and safety procedures. A planned fire drill was carried out at Meadowhall this morning Move towards a cashless society ‘will hit the elderly and the poor hardest’, watchdog finds