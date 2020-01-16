This is why millions of people could face a skills mismatch by 2030

Six million people in England risk being without a job or in work they are over-qualified for by 2030, according to new research for the Local Government Association.

A new report commissioned by the LGA, which represents councils in England, estimates that a failure to meet the skills needs of employers could lead to a potential loss of £120bn in economic output by the end of the decade.

The research for the LGA by the Learning and Work Institute (L&W) concludes that by 2030 there could be 5.1 million low-skilled people chasing two million low-skilled jobs.

Coun Kevin Bentley, chairman of the LGA’s People and Places Board, said: “Millions of people face a future where they have skills mismatched for jobs at a huge cost to people’s lives and the local and national economy.”

He added: “Councils are ideally placed to lead efforts to help the Government bring growth and jobs to all parts of the country and ensure everyone is fully equipped with the skills they need to compete for future jobs.

“For that to happen, our complex and fragmented national skills system needs to adapt to a changing jobs market.”