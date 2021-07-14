This is why organisations representing 300 firms have joined forces to boost offshore wind sector

Katharine York with Andrew Oliver. Team Humber Marine Alliance and Grimsby Renewables Partnership have announced their intention to merge to create one of the UK’s largest renewables and maritime business development organisations.

With a combined membership of almost 300 businesses involved in offshore wind, marine engineering and related sectors, the two organisations said the move will create a powerful and unified force.

GRP was formed a decade ago by a group of Grimsby-based business people when offshore wind was in its infancy.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters say it has played a pivotal role in attracting companies such as Centrica and Ørsted to the region and has helped to establish a robust supply chain for the support required by the industry.

THMA, established in 1995 and based in Hessle near Hull, supports the maritime sector.

It is the host organisation for the annual international Offshore Wind Connections conference and has formed a close relationship with partners on the east coast of the US which has brought significant new business to member companies.

A spokesman said: “Both of the not-for-profit organisations have been active in the skills agenda to ensure the region has an appropriate workforce to attract leading international companies to choose the Humber as their base.

“They have partnered on many projects, including welcoming inward investor parties to help develop renewables hubs globally.”

Katharine York, chair of GRP, said that the merger represented the start of a new and exciting chapter.

She added: “As the Humber offshore wind cluster matures, it is the perfect time for our organisations to join forces and create a unified voice for the region.

“We’ll have a stronger offering, be in a stronger position, have greater influence and eliminate duplication,” she said.

Andrew Oliver, chair of Team Humber Marine Alliance, said: “We are two recognised and successful brands, and we are aligned in our values and approaches. We regard our current bases in Hull and Grimsby as creating a special bond rather than dividing us.

Mr Oliver added: “This strategic merger will lead us to being instrumental in ensuring the region excels globally in key sectors well into the future.”