This is why Swedish-style coffee shops are set to provide jobs boost for Yorkshire by opening on high streets across the county

Vicky Somerville and Luke Morland of Fi:k outside the new café in Harrogate

A new Swedish-style coffee shop has opened in Harrogate and there are plans to roll out the concept across Yorkshire. The venture has already created eight jobs in the town.

Known as Fi:k, the new coffee shop takes its name from the Swedish concept ‘fika’ which stresses the importance of making time to meet friends, family and colleagues to share a cup of coffee or tea every day. ‘Fi:k’ is a colloquial term for ‘café’ in Swedish.

After seven months of research and planning, the spa town of Harrogate was chosen as the location for the first Fi:k coffee shop.

Former Grantley Hall marketing executive and Filmore & Union design manager, Vicky Somerville, has joined the company as design and marketing director.

A spokesman said: "The team has re-developed 1 Montpellier Gardens, formerly the home of furniture accessories business Covet, and, prior to that, a stove shop, to create a minimalist, Swedish coffee shop and take-out inspired by the Shoreditch coffee scene.

"Fi:k will make the most of the quirkiness of this 1,078 sq ft mid-19th century Grade II listed building to offer comfortable and stylish seating areas on the ground floor and at basement level, with the existing stoves on both levels, original pillars and Victorian block glass window providing focal points."

The coffee shop will offer premium products, locally sourced wherever possible, with Leeds-based North Star Coffee Roasters providing a range of coffees, teas from True Tea in Harrogate and single origin hot chocolates from Kokoa. Jenny Wren’s Bakehouse in Whitby will supply artisan bakes.

With the menu changing every week, Fi:k will offer a choice of Swedish-inspired open sandwiches, salads, artisan pastries and smoothie bowls.

“We see Fi:k as a fusion of Yorkshire and Swedish ideas, the cafe will very much be about high-quality products, provenance and people,” said Vicky Sommerville of Fi:k. “Increasingly, customers want to ‘shop’ local and the majority of our ingredients and produce will hail from the North of England, often from small artisan producers.

“Set in one of the most characterful buildings in Harrogate, we believe that its location, combined with a friendly Yorkshire welcome, will be a winning formula, appealing to locals and visitors alike. Post-lockdown, we all need to treat ourselves to a little indulgence and rediscover time to enjoy being together.”