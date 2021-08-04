This is why the famous George Inn at Upper Denby has been voted Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub

The George Inn has been crowned as Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub for 2021

Welcome to Yorkshire has revealed the identity of ‘Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub 2021’, as voted for by the public and sponsored by Theakston Brewery in Masham.

For the first time in the competition’s 10-year history, The George Inn at Upper Denby, Huddersfield pulled in the most votes.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crooked Tap at Acomb, York, was awarded second place and The Elm Tree Inn, Embsay, came in third.

Owner of The George Inn, Dean Wyatt, said about the win: “This award really is amazing and particularly so for us after the tribulations of the last eighteen months. We’ve faced many challenges coming out of lockdowns and this is the best news for the team at our little pub in Upper Denby, Huddersfield and all who frequent it.

"It’s really put a smile on their faces. We’ve been here since 2008 and it’s a much-loved family business, staying true to the traditional village pub that The George has always been.

"With a homely feel, a warm Yorkshire welcome and an emphasis on quality, we offer award-winning real ales and fine wines, a huge selection of artisan gins, with our very own gin launching very soon, and of course our delicious homemade pies. We’re thrilled that our customers love the place as much as we do and we are extremely grateful to everyone who voted.”

The annual contest was first launched by Welcome to Yorkshire in 2011 to help promote Yorkshire’s wide variety of pubs, but took a break in 2020 because of the coronavirus crisis.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s chief executive James Mason said: “Huge congratulations to The George Inn for being awarded the coveted title of Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub of the year.

"It’s been a particularly turbulent time for many brilliant businesses across the county and people have missed the hospitality of a great pub, particularly during lockdown, meeting up with friends and family, enjoying a drink and indulging in some delicious dining.

"It’s fantastic to have a brand new winner for 2021 and for The George Inn to receive this amazing accolade and get the recognition it deserves for its great selection of ales, wonderful wines and great gins, plus its much-loved home-made pies and a warm welcome for all, which is appreciated by all its visitors.

“Thank you to everyone who has nominated and voted for their favourite pubs across the county over the last few weeks, and a huge congratulations once again to all of the finalists

and our winner.”

Hundreds of Yorkshire pubs were put forward by the public to be in the running for Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub, with thousands of votes received.

Simon Theakston of T&R Theakston Ltd, Yorkshire’s Favourite Pub 2021 competition sponsors, said: “We are delighted to have been a part of Welcome to Yorkshire’s prestigious pub competition, supporting and heralding the fantastic pubs that are abundant across the county."