This morning's top Yorkshire business stories

Good morning and welcome to September from the Yorkshire Post business team.

Our top story this morning comes in Sheffield where new technology is allowing bin lorries to drive around powered by their own waste.

The tech has been developed by Sheffield-firm Magtec and goes live today

Elsewhere there is a stark warning on house prices if we fail to reach a deal over Brexit.

KPMG research shows values could fall by as much as £14,000

Meat-free firm Tofoo is predicting a massive rise in revenues.

The Yorkshire food producer expects revenues to rise by 56 per cent.

A huge conference on mental health in the workplace for this month is gathering pace.

A raft of speakers and backers for the Leeds event have been announced.

And finally the good weatehr is expected to boost retailer Dunelm Mill.

The firm is due to report its full year numbers on Wednesday.