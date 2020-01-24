This popular Yorkshire fish and chip shop has been named among best 15 in the country

Have your say

A popular Yorkshire fish and chip shop has been named among the best 15 in the country.

The Wetherby Whaler, which has branches in Wetherby, York, Guiseley, Wakefield and Pudsey, won the Staff Training and Development Award at the National Fish and Chip Awards 2020 - putting it in a list of the best 15 in the country.

Alistair Wilson/PA Wire

The business was founded by Phillip and Janine Murphy in Tadcaster in 1969.

It is still family owned and has five restaurants across Yorkshire.

The Cod's Scallops in Wollaton, Nottingham, scooped the top prize at the awards.

The Wetherby Whaler employ 220 full and part time staff at five branches serving about 750,000 portions of haddock in their restaurant and takeaways per year.

The Wetherby Whaler cc John Wilson

Their first resteraunt opened in 1989.

The Guiseley restaurant was a former Harry Ramsden's, as covered by Yorkshire Post journalist Greg Wright in 2019.