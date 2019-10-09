This Sheffield firm has secured a contract to supply EDF Energy with nitrogen storage solutions

A subsidiary of engineering firm Pressure Technologies has secured a significant contract to supply nitrogen storage solutions to EDF Energy.

Sheffield-based Chesterfield Special Cylinders (CSC) has secured a deal in excess of £3m supply nitrogen storage solutions to the energy giant for its UK nuclear power plants at Heysham, Torness and Hartlepool.

Chris Walters, CEO of Pressure Technologies, said: “This contract represents the largest order in Chesterfield Special Cylinders’ history outside of the defence sector and is extremely important for the Chesterfield team and for the Pressure Technologies Group.

“Through the provision of these safety-critical systems, we are delighted to be supporting EDF Energy’s existing and continued commitment to supply safe, low-carbon electricity to UK homes.”

The design and supply contract comprises of ultra large high pressure cylinders manufactured at CSC’s Sheffield facility, in an series of nitrogen storage packages to meet EDF Energy’s operational requirements.

The modular design is seismically qualified to allow ease of installation at EDF Energy’s sites. The cylinder packages will be supplied to EDF Energy by mid-2020.

CSC is a long-standing key supplier of gas storage solutions to power stations across the UK.

Earlier this year, Pressure Technologies revealed big plans for its hydrogen energy operations with the UK strives to cut carbon emissions and curb climate change.

The Sheffield-based firm said successes in the hydrogen energy market had positioned it well to secure more significant projects in this “exciting growth sector”.

Mr Walters said: “For our Chesterfield Special Cylinders division, it’s a very exciting area. We have two projects already confirmed, one for the UK and one in Europe.

“Japan has taken a lead globally in hydrogen energy as part of the G20. We see the International Energy Agency presenting a view on where hydrogen fits in the overall global energy sector. It’s definitely an area that is exciting and set to grow.”