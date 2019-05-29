This Wetherby software company will be supplying identity management specialist GB Group

Software firm Proactis has signed a supply agreement with identity management specialist GB Group.

Proactis will integrate with GB Group’s identity validation solution, GBG IDscan, to support the digital on boarding of suppliers to the accelerated payment facility, whilst preventing the risk of fraud.

Supported by the integration of GBG IDscan, Wetherby-based Proactis estimates that supplier set-up will take less than three minutes with subsequent accelerated payment requests taking less than 30 seconds.

Anthony Persse, financial solutions director of Proactis, said: “We are very happy to be working with GBG, marking an important milestone as we continue to build our Accelerated Payment Facility product.

“This relationship will further enhance our simple and swift on boarding process for suppliers and importantly add another layer of security.

“We remain committed to investing and developing our core innovative business to business commerce and networking offerings and this is one such example.

“We are excited by the opportunity and we look forward to further developing our early customer adopter programme.”

GBG captures the textual and image information from more than 4,000 global identity documents and deliver automated authentication results, which will support the international roll out of the APF.

Adam Desmond, client director at GBG, said: “We are delighted to be working with Proactis and are committed to supporting the delivery of the Accelerated Payment Facility, which is aimed at driving much needed liquidity to SMEs on an international basis.”