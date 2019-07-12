Shares in cash-strapped travel firm Thomas Cook have plunged more than 40 per cent after it confirmed talks with its largest shareholder over a deal which would effectively hand over control of the company.

The firm said it is in advanced discussions with Chinese conglomerate Fosun over a £750m cash injection, paving the way for a sale of its tour operator business.

Fosun and Thomas Cook’s core lenders are considering proposals which would give the Chinese company a controlling stake in the group’s tour business and a significant minority interest in its airline.

Shares dropped more than 44 per cent in early trading following news of the proposals.

READ: Thomas Cook shares tumble after it slumps to a £1.5n half year loss

It follows recent reports that Fosun was eyeing up a deal which could lead to the complete break-up of the British travel firm, which is the world’s oldest package holiday company.

Under the proposal, Thomas Cook is looking for a £750m cash injection from Fosun and its lending banks.

Existing shareholders will be significantly diluted as a result of the plans, although they will be offered the option to invest as part of the recapitalisation.

A spokesman for Fosun said: “Fosun is a shareholder in Thomas Cook, because it is a British company operating in the global travel industry, in which we have extensive experience.

“We are committed investors, with a proven track record of turning around iconic brands including ClubMed and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.”

Thomas Cook chief executive Peter Fankhauser said: “After evaluating a broad range of options to reduce our debt and to put our finances onto a more sustainable footing, the board has decided to move forward with a plan to recapitalise the business, supported by a substantial injection of new money from our longstanding shareholder, Fosun, and our core lending banks.

“While this is not the outcome any of us wanted for our shareholders, this proposal is a pragmatic and responsible solution which provides the means to secure the future of the Thomas Cook business for our customers, our suppliers and our employees.”

The company added that the sale process for its airline had been “paused” while the funding takes place. But Neil Wilson, of Markets.com, said the prospect of selling the airline would probably be “dead” if Fosun takes control of part of the business.

READ: Thomas Cook hit with profit warning