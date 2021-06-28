Thornton & Ross creates 100 jobs in Huddersfield with support from Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership

An aerial view of the Thornton & Ross site in Linthwaite

The grant has helped the business invest in new skilled jobs in the region, focused on the production line of brands including Savlon, Oilatum, Eurax, Tixylix and coal-tar based shampoo Polytar.

Founded in 1922, Thornton & Ross has grown to become the largest independent pharmaceutical manufacturer in the UK. It became part of the STADA group in 2013. Thornton & Ross develops, manufactures and supplies a portfolio of healthcare products including leading brands such as Covonia, Hedrin, Care, Setlers and Cetraben.

A spokesman said: "The LEP support has enabled the business to establish new jobs at the site ranging from quality assurance and quality control to planning and marketing."

More than 100 million items are manufactured at the site in Linthwaite, near Huddersfield every year. In return for support from The LEP, Thornton & Ross is also committed to investing in apprenticeship opportunities at the site. The company is working with Kirklees council to develop an apprenticeship programme.

Roger Scarlett-Smith, Executive Vice President, STADA UK and North America said: “The Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership is central to growth in the region and we’re proud to be able to collaborate with them and contribute directly to that regional development. This funding has allowed us to invest in the talent from across the Yorkshire area and support growth in our local area.”

Sir Roger Marsh OBE, DL, Chair of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership and NP11 group of Northern enterprise partnerships said: “Leeds City Region is an internationally recognised hub for healthcare and Thornton & Ross are a globally recognised brand that we are proud to have in our region.”

“The LEP provides a range of support for large investors in the region. I am delighted that our team has worked with Thornton & Ross to facilitate relationships and support their growth plans.