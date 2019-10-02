Thousands of Bradford homes set to receive superfast broadband

Bradford is set to welcome faster and more reliable broadband after Openreach confirmed the city is to be part of the next phase of its investment programme.

Work to build new future-proof Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) technology, where fibre is laid all the way from the exchange to people’s front doors, is set to get underway by the end of next year.

Engineers are currently carrying out planning and survey work ahead of the deliver of the full fibre or ultrafast broadband which provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity.

The new system is said to produce fewer faults, be more predictable, deliver consistent speeds and have the ability to upgrade easily to meet the demands of future technology.

The upgrades will complement the ongoing broadband upgrades by the Superfast West Yorkshire and York programme, a partnership between the five West Yorkshire local authorities, York City Council, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, UK Government and Openreach.

Kim Mears, Openreach’s managing director for Strategic Infrastructure Development, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing future proof broadband infrastructure to thousands of homes and businesses across Bradford.

“Our engineers are about to begin a detailed survey of the city and we plan to start building the network in around a years’ time. Our intention is to build quickly, efficiently and with minimal disruption to people living and working in Bradford.”

The new network in Bradford will benefit both residents and businesses.

Overall, 103 locations across the UK are now part of the ‘Fibre First’ build programme, including Leeds, Sheffield, Doncaster and Bradford.

The news comes after Openreach announced it is to create 200 new jobs in Yorkshire.

As a result, more than 1.8 million homes and businesses now have access to faster, more reliable and future-proof, full fibre broadband services over the Openreach network.

The company is on track to reach four million premises by the end of March 2021 and wants to ultimately reach 15 million in total.