Thousands of customers 'experiencing difficulties' accessing NatWest mobile and online banking

A number of customers have taken to social media to complain that NatWest’s app and site are down.

One customer said on social media site X: “Why haven't I been able to log into my app?? I have been trying for the last two hours!!”

Another customer said: “I've been trying to log in since 5.30am. What's going on?”

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing NatWest mobile and online banking. We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and we’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Customers can still use telephone banking or visit a branch.” (Photo by Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

Another customer added: “I can’t go to my local branch, I have agoraphobia. Is it too much for you to let us know how long your services will be down?”