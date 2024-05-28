Thousands of customers 'experiencing difficulties' accessing NatWest mobile and online banking

Thousands of NatWest customers are facing problems using their mobile and online banking accounts, it has been confirmed today.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 28th May 2024, 09:29 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 09:53 BST

A number of customers have taken to social media to complain that NatWest’s app and site are down.

One customer said on social media site X: “Why haven't I been able to log into my app?? I have been trying for the last two hours!!”

Another customer said: “I've been trying to log in since 5.30am. What's going on?”

Another customer added: “I can’t go to my local branch, I have agoraphobia. Is it too much for you to let us know how long your services will be down?”

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers are experiencing difficulties accessing NatWest mobile and online banking. We apologise to customers for the inconvenience and we’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible. Customers can still use telephone banking or visit a branch.”

