Three into one will go for stockbroker

Redmayne-Bentley, which is moving from three separate buildings in the Albion Street area into a single, larger headquarters at 9 Bond Court, is taking 13,930 sq ft of office space on a 10-year lease.

The deal means that 9 Bond Court, owned by Sun Alliance & London Insurance and home to professional services firms such as Knight Frank and Begbies Traynor, is now fully let.

David Loudon, the managing partner of Redmayne-Bentley, said: “We are moving all our staff from Merton House, Butts Court and our Albion Street shop so that our Leeds head office is operating under one roof.

“Our new premises, on three floors of Bond Court, will house 130 Leeds-based employees who provide share-dealing and investment-management services, in addition to the growing back office support to the firm’s 36 branches, which are located throughout the UK and in Ireland.”

Jonathan Hyland, a partner at property consultancy Knight Frank, who advised Redmayne-Bentley, said: “There are now signs that the sluggish Leeds office market is beginning to move again.”