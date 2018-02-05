Three senior appointments at KPMG’s Yorkshire team

PROFESSIONAL services firm KPMG has made three senior appointments to boost its deal advisory team in Yorkshire.

The transaction services practice is one branch of KPMG’s deal advisory service and advises on all aspects of transaction planning, execution and integration.

Simon Wormald joins the practice as a director from another professional services firm, where he spent 14 years advising on a variety of buy and sell side transactions. For the last seven years he has specialised in public and private sector health and social care mergers and acquisitions.

A spokesman said: “He will continue to build this expertise at KPMG, focusing on local and national transactions in the health, social care and healthcare technology sectors.”

Nigel Hinchliffe has also been appointed to the team as a director, after spending four years in the leisure and gaming industry, where he worked on a number of high profile global transactions. He brings 12 years of mergers and acquisition experience to the role and, in addition to his leisure and gaming sector focus, he has been given the job of helping the firm’s transaction services practice grow in South Yorkshire.

Completing the trio of appointments is Claire Elcock, who joins as an associate director with 13 years’ experience advising Yorkshire businesses. She will help to support privately-owned businesses across the region.

Christopher Stott, head of transaction services in the North of England at KPMG, commented: “The vibrancy of the Yorkshire deals market is testament to the high standard of investors and businesses operating in the region and the health of the advisory community that serves them.

“Our Yorkshire transaction services team has had another great year, advising on a broad range of stellar deals and recording a second consecutive year of growth. We firmly expect that upward trajectory to continue in 2018, so investing in our people to strengthen the depth of talent we have here on the ground is essential.”